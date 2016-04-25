FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Dept approves Charter's acquisition of Time Warner Cable with conditions
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 25, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Justice Dept approves Charter's acquisition of Time Warner Cable with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department approved Charter Communications Inc’s proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House networks on Monday.

The Justice Department valued the purchase of Time Warner Cable at $78 billion and Bright House at $10.4 billion.

The deal must also be approved by the Federal Communications Commission. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will circulate an order on Monday seeking approval of the deal from the five-member commission with conditions, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

