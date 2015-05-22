FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter in talks with TWC over bid likely well above $170 per shr -WSJ
May 22, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Charter in talks with TWC over bid likely well above $170 per shr -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Charter Communications is in talks with Time Warner Cable about a bid that is likely to be well above $170 per share expected by some analysts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Charter had bid about $132.50 per share, or $37.3 billion, for Time Warner Cable last year before being beaten by Comcast Corp, whose all-stock deal was initially worth $158.82 per share before that deal fell apart last month.

TWC declined to comment, while Charter had no comment on the report. (on.wsj.com/1ejx9SJ)

European telecoms group Altice has also approached Time Warner Cable over a deal, sources told Reuters, creating a potential bidding war with John Malone’s Charter Communications. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

