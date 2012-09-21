Time Warner Cable reaches deal to carry NFL Network -source

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable provider, has struck an agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL Network and the RedZone channel, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Time Warner Cable was the longest holdout of major cable providers in agreeing to carry the sports network which was created in 2004. It broadcasts regular season prime time games while the RedZone channel focuses on airing touchdowns and top plays live on Sundays.

The person, who declined to be named because the contract is not final, said the news of the agreement should be published in a press release on Friday afternoon.

A Time Warner Cable spokesman declined to comment.

Bloomberg was the first to report the news on Friday.