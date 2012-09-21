FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner Cable reaches deal to carry NFL Network -source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Time Warner Cable reaches deal to carry NFL Network -source

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable provider, has struck an agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL Network and the RedZone channel, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Time Warner Cable was the longest holdout of major cable providers in agreeing to carry the sports network which was created in 2004. It broadcasts regular season prime time games while the RedZone channel focuses on airing touchdowns and top plays live on Sundays.

The person, who declined to be named because the contract is not final, said the news of the agreement should be published in a press release on Friday afternoon.

A Time Warner Cable spokesman declined to comment.

Bloomberg was the first to report the news on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.