FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner Cable bids for Cablevision's Optimum West -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Time Warner Cable bids for Cablevision's Optimum West -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc has made a bid to buy Cablevision Systems Corp’s Optimum West business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with matter.

Cablevision said in November it was looking to sell its cable assets in four western U.S. states that it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it received inquiries about the business.

Charter Communications and Suddenlink Communications have also made offers, the news agency said.

According to a source, a deal is not likely to be announced until January or February, Bloomberg added.

Time Warner Cable was not available immediately for a comment. Cable Vision Systems declined to comment on the news.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.