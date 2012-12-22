Time Warner Cable bids for Cablevision's Optimum West -Bloomberg

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc has made a bid to buy Cablevision Systems Corp’s Optimum West business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with matter.

Cablevision said in November it was looking to sell its cable assets in four western U.S. states that it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it received inquiries about the business.

Charter Communications and Suddenlink Communications have also made offers, the news agency said.

According to a source, a deal is not likely to be announced until January or February, Bloomberg added.

Time Warner Cable was not available immediately for a comment. Cable Vision Systems declined to comment on the news.