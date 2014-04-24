FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable profit rises 19.5 pct
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Time Warner Cable profit rises 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable operator, posted a 19.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as its residential subscriber trends improved through the quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $479 million, or $1.70 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $401 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.78 per share - above analysts’ average expectation of $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.58 billion. Analysts were expecting $5.64 billion. The company said it lost 34,000 residential video customers in the quarter on a net basis.

Time Warner Cable will be acquired in a $45.2 billion deal by Comcast once regulators approve the transaction. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
