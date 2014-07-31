REFILE-Time Warner Cable profit up on residential data services growth

(Adds dropped word “on” in headline)

July 31 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it signed up more residential subscribers to its high-speed data services.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $499 million, or $1.76 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $481 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $5.73 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)