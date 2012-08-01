Time Warner posts lower Q2 profit, revenue

Aug 1(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc on Wednesday posted lower quarterly net income, as the media company saw declines in its film and TV entertainment and publishing units.

Net income for the company, which owns a host of cable networks, premium TV service HBO, magazines and a movie studio, was $429 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $637 million, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent from a year earlier to $6.7 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.