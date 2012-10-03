FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timeweave recommends billionaire Joe Lewis offer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Timeweave recommends billionaire Joe Lewis offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Timeweave Plc, which owns half of a television channel which broadcasts horse racing to betting shops, said it recommended British billionaire Joe Lewis’ 50 million pound ($80.69 million) offer for the company.

Timeweave, listed on London’s junior market, received an offer of 22 pence per share from Lewis’s Mayfair Capital vehicle last month.

The offer would remain open until Oct. 16, the company said.

Lewis, who owns Premier League London soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, has received acceptances from Timeweave shareholders, which represent about 30.45 percent of the company as on Oct. 1.

He already owns a stake of 29.99 percent through Mayfair.

In addition to its stake in the television channel, TurfTV, Timeweave operates SportingWins, a company which writes financial contracts to cover risks related to the results of sports events.

Timeweave shares, which rose 12.2 percent since the Mayfair offer on Sept. 6, closed at 21.88 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.