FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Joe Lewis makes 50 mln stg bid for Timeweave
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Joe Lewis makes 50 mln stg bid for Timeweave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British billionaire Joe Lewis has launched a 50 million pound ($80 million) takeover bid for Timeweave, a company with a stake in a television channel which broadcasts horse racing to betting shops and which is listed on London’s junior market.

Timeweave said on Thursday that it was considering its response to the 22 pence per share offer made by Lewis’s Mayfair Capital vehicle and would make a further announcement in due course.

Lewis, who made his name as a currency trader and who owns Premier League London soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, already holds a 29.99 percent stake in Timeweave through Mayfair, which said it has a total interest of 45.79 percent in the company after receiving undertakings from other shareholders.

In addition to its horse racing interests, Timeweave owns a stake in a television production company and operates SportingWins, a company which writes financial contracts to cover risks related to the results of sports events.

Cash-rich Timeweave had 25.1 million pounds on its balance sheet in March.

“Mayfair does not believe that Timeweave is suitable to be a publicly traded company and is therefore offering shareholders the opportunity to exit their current investment at a premium to the recent market price,” the bid vehicle said in a statement.

Shares in Timeweave closed at 19.5 pence on Wednesday, below the 22 pence level of Mayfair’s cash offer.

The bid for Timeweave is Lewis’s latest tilt at taking over a public company, after he abandoned plans to buy British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers last October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.