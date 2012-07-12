FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tim Hortons takes aim at McDonald's lunch share
July 12, 2012 / 5:47 PM / 5 years ago

Tim Hortons takes aim at McDonald's lunch share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Tim Hortons Inc interim Chief Executive Paul House is pushing for more of Canada’s lunch market, and sees the coffee and doughnut chain overtaking McDonald’s Corp in lunchtime market share within about five years.

The Canadian chain has been expanding its food offerings, and says its market share for fast food lunch is now second only to U.S. heavyweight McDonald‘s.

“There is no reason why we cannot be No. 1 at lunch,” House said in an interview. “Can we do it in a year or two? No. Can we do it in the next five years or so? Absolutely.”

