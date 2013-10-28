FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tim Hortons offers new dark roast coffee
October 28, 2013 / 11:45 AM / 4 years ago

Tim Hortons offers new dark roast coffee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest coffee shop chain Tim Hortons Inc said on Monday it is offering a new blend of dark roast coffee, in a pilot program aimed at luring customers from its competitors.

Oakville, Ontario-based Tim Hortons is facing a tough fight as rivals like McDonald’s Corp and Starbucks Corp , known for its stronger dark roast coffees, have rapidly expanded in Canada.

Tim Hortons said for the first time in its near 50-year history it is now offering its customers a new blend of coffee in two select markets.

The company said the new blend is now available at some of its locations in Columbus, Ohio, and it will be available at some of its restaurants in London, Ontario, starting Nov. 4.

