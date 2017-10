Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tim Hortons Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales and a lower effective tax rate.

Net income rose to C$105.7 million ($106.2 million) or 68 Canadian cents a share, from C$103.6 million, or 65 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The company, which dominates the takeout coffee business in its home market, said revenue rose 10 percent to C$802.0 million.