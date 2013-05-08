FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tim Hortons names new CEO; profit falls
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Tim Hortons names new CEO; profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Tim Hortons Inc, under pressure from a U.S. hedge fund seeking better returns, named a new chief executive and the company reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit.

The Canadian coffee and doughnut chain said Marc Caira will take over from Paul House on July 2. Caira, 59, was most recently Global chief executive of Nestlé Professional.

Net income attributable to Tim Hortons fell to C$86.2 million ($86 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$88.8 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at established stores in Canada fell by 0.3 percent, while same-store sales in the United States fell by 0.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.