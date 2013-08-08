FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tim Hortons profit rises 14 pct; to boost share buyback
August 8, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

Tim Hortons profit rises 14 pct; to boost share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit, and said it would increase its share buyback by C$900 million.

Net income attributable to Tim Hortons rose to C$123.7 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, from C$108.1 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to C$800.1 million ($767.5 million).

Hedge fund Scout Capital Management and its U.S. rival Highfields Capital had been pressuring the company to increase its debt levels to fund a share buyback.

