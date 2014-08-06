FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons posts 9 pct rise in revenue
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons posts 9 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tim Hortons Inc , Canada’s biggest coffee and doughnut chain, reported a 9.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to a rise in the average cheque per person.

Net income attributable to Tim Hortons was flat at C$123.8 million ($112.8 million) in the second quarter ended June 29. On a per share basis, profit rose to 92 Canadian cents from 81 Canadian cents as the company bought back shares in the quarter.

The company, which serves nearly three of every four cups of coffee sold in Canada, said revenue increased to C$874.3 million from C$800.1 million.

Tim Hortons said sales at restaurants open for 13 months or more increased 2.6 percent in Canada and 5.9 percent in the United States. ($1 = 1.0974 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.