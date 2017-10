Nov 28 (Reuters) - Timken Co : * Relational investors reports ownership of 5.5 million shares in Timken Co

filing * Relational investors says Timken should spin off steel business segment * Relational says met with Timken management and board members to recommend

Timken hire advisors to spin off of its steel business * Relational and calstrs together own 6.15 percent of Timken-filing