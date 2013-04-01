Relational, CalSTRS to meet Timken reps in Ohio on Tuesday -source

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Investment firm Relational Investors LLC and a large public pension fund expect to meet with representatives of Timken Co on Tuesday to press the diversified manufacturer to split its businesses, a source close to the matter said.

Activist fund Relational Investors and California State Teachers’ Retirement System jointly reported a 6.15 percent stake in Timken in November and said Timken should spin off its steel business and hire investment bankers to evaluate their proposal.