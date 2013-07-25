FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timken posts lower profit, cuts outlook on weak recovery
July 25, 2013

Timken posts lower profit, cuts outlook on weak recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Timken Co posted a sharply lower profit on Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing what it said was a weaker-than-expected recovery in demand for its products.

The Canton, Ohio-based maker of specialty steel and ball bearings reported a second-quarter profit of $82.8 million, or 86 cents a share, down from $183.6 million, or $1.86 a share, during the same quarter last year.

Sales fell 16 percent to $1.1 billion, hurt by lower demand from industrial and oil and gas customers.

