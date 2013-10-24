FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Timken posts lower profit, cuts outlook again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Timken Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year outlook yet again, citing weak demand for its ball bearings and specialty steel across all markets.

The Canton, Ohio-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $52.2 million, or 54 cents a share, down from $80.9 million, or 83 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.

Sales fell 7 percent to $1.1 billion.

Timken said it now expects full-year 2013 sales to be down 13 percent compared with a year before.

At the start of this year, Timken said it expected sales to be down 5 percent in 2013. In July, the company revised that outlook and said it expected sales to be down 10 percent this year, in part because of softer-than-expected demand from industrial customers.

