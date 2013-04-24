FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timken reports lower Q1 profit, sticks by full-year forecast
April 24, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Timken reports lower Q1 profit, sticks by full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - Timken Co reported on Wednesday a sharply lower first-quarter profit, citing lower demand from most of its customers, including the oil and natural gas industry.

The Canton, Ohio-based maker of steel and ball-bearings said it earned $75.1 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $155.7 million, or $1.58 a share, during the same period a year before.

Sales fell 23 percent to $1.1 billion, Timken said.

Analysts, on average, had expected Timken to report a profit of 79 cents a share on sales of about $1.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said customer demand picked up towards the end of the quarter, giving it confidence that it would be able to meet its full-year earnings per share forecast of $3.75 to $4.05.

