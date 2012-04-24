FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Timken 1st-qtr beats estimates; raises outlook
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Timken 1st-qtr beats estimates; raises outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.58 vs est $1.25

* Net sales $1.42 bln vs est $1.37 bln

* Raises 2012 EPS forecast to $6.10-$6.40 from $4.90-$5.20

* Lifts 2012 rev growth forecast to 7-10 pct from 5-8 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Industrial bearings and steelmaker Timken Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results, and raised its full-year outlook on improved demand in the off-highway and rail sectors, and energy markets.

The company said it expects 2012 earnings of $6.10 to $6.40 per share, on revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent. It previously forecast 2012 earnings of $4.90 to $5.20 a share, on revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent.

Timken, founded in 1899, makes alloy steels and steel components, and products for friction management and power transmission. It sells to both original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.

Timken’s first-quarter net income rose to $155.7 million, or $1.58 a share, from $112.7 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago. Net sales jumped 13 percent to $1.42 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.25 a share on revenue of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.86 billion, closed at $51.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.