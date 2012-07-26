Timken profit beats estimates, lowers 2012 profit outlook

July 26 (Reuters) - Bearings maker Timken Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose in its process industries unit but lowered its full-year profit forecast on weak global demand.

The company cut its 2012 earnings forecast to between $5.00 and $5.30 per share from its earlier forecast of between $6.10 to $6.40 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects 2012 sales to be up slightly.

Timken, founded in 1899, makes products for friction management and power transmission. It sells to both original equipment manufacturers and after-market distributors.

Timken’s second-quarter net income rose to $183.6 million, or $1.86 per share, from $121.5 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.3 billion. Process industries sales were up 10 percent at $337.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.11 billion, closed at $42.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.