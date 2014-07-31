FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Timken quarterly profit falls 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

July 31 (Reuters) - Timken Co reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly hurt by lower demand for its ball bearings and power transmission components from the automotive and mining industry.

Net income attributable to Timken fell to $62.7 million, or 68 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $82.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue decreased slightly to $789.2 million from $791.3 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

