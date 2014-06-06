FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timmins Gold sets up committee to respond to shareholder demands
June 6, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Timmins Gold sets up committee to respond to shareholder demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp said it had set up a special committee of independent directors to oversee the company’s response to a proxy fight launched by a major shareholder to overhaul the gold miner’s board.

Asset manager Sentry Investments, which owns about 17 percent of Timmins, said on Monday the company’s assets had been mismanaged and the board was not sufficiently independent.

The Canadian investor plans to nominate six candidates for the company’s eight-member board. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

