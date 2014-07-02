UPDATE 1-Timmins to include shareholder nominee in board slate

(Adds background)

July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer Timmins Gold Corp said its slate of nominees for the board would include Anthony Hawkshaw, earlier nominated by top shareholder Sentry Investments Inc, in a settlement that ended a month-long proxy battle.

Sentry, which holds 17 percent of Timmins’ outstanding shares, has agreed to vote for all eight company nominees.

The investor said last month it planned to nominate six candidates to the eight-member board, alleging mismanagement of company assets and a lack of independence for the board.

Timmins had announced four new independent nominees and had said five of the eight current directors would not run for re-election at its July 31 annual meeting.

Hawkshaw retired as the chief financial officer of Rio Alto Mining Ltd on May 1. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)