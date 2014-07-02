FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Timmins to include shareholder nominee in board slate
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Timmins to include shareholder nominee in board slate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian gold producer Timmins Gold Corp said its slate of nominees for the board would include Anthony Hawkshaw, earlier nominated by top shareholder Sentry Investments Inc, in a settlement that ended a month-long proxy battle.

Sentry, which holds 17 percent of Timmins’ outstanding shares, has agreed to vote for all eight company nominees.

The investor said last month it planned to nominate six candidates to the eight-member board, alleging mismanagement of company assets and a lack of independence for the board.

Timmins had announced four new independent nominees and had said five of the eight current directors would not run for re-election at its July 31 annual meeting.

Hawkshaw retired as the chief financial officer of Rio Alto Mining Ltd on May 1. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.