UPDATE 1-Timmins Gold production up, sees higher output in 2nd qtr
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 11:28 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Timmins Gold production up, sees higher output in 2nd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp’s first-quarter production rose 17 percent and the company said it expects output to rise in the second quarter as well.

The Mexico-focused miner’s January-March gold production rose to 21,532 ounces of gold from 18,395 ounces a year ago.

It produced 11,740 ounces of silver in the first quarter.

The company still expects to produce more than 100,000 ounces per year from its wholly owned San Francisco gold mine in Sonora.

Shares of the company closed at C$2.14 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

