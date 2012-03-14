FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Timmins raises resource estimate at Mexico mine
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Timmins raises resource estimate at Mexico mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Timmins Gold Corp raised its estimate of total measured and indicated resources at its San Francisco gold mine in Mexico by about 9 percent.

The updated estimate for the San Francisco project, which includes the nearby La Chicharra open pit, was raised by 134,000 contained gold ounces to 1,575,000 contained gold ounces, the company said.

“...the updated resources continue to show that the San Francisco mine life will most certainly expand again beyond its current level,” Chief Executive Bruce Bragagnolo said in a statement.

The company had earlier estimated the life of the project at 10 years.

Timmins shares closed at C$2.56 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.