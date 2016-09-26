Hague court to arbitrate in East Timor-Australia maritime border dispute

AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague will oversee a compulsory arbitration between East Timor and Australia on their maritime boundary, it said on Monday, rejecting Australian objections.

East Timor asked for the process which could decide on which side of the border lies a large oil and gas field over which the two countries have a revenue-sharing agreement. The island nation said Australian espionage on its diplomats rendered recent agreements between them flawed.

Australia has resisted negotiating a permanent border until 2056 at the earliest. The conciliation process will take place behind closed doors over the next year, the court said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)