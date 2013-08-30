FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Australia and East Timor's struggle to develop Sunrise gas fields
#Asia
August 30, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

TIMELINE-Australia and East Timor's struggle to develop Sunrise gas fields

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - East Timor is offering to invest $800
million to build a pipeline to take gas from the Timor Sea to
the tiny nation, as it makes a new pitch to resolve a dispute
with Australia's Woodside Petroleum over how to develop
huge fields in the area. 
    Below is a timeline of some key events involving the Greater
Sunrise project
    
    
 1972       Australia and Indonesia agree on a maritime boundary
            based on what Canberra says is the edge of its
            continental shelf. Portuguese-controlled East Timor
            does not accept this boundary. 
            
 1974       The Sunrise and Troubadour gas fields are discovered
            in the Timor Sea between the two. They estimated to
            contain 5.13 trillion cubic feet of dry gas, 225.9
            million barrels of condensate and are collectively
            known as the Greater Sunrise gas fields.
            
 1975       Indonesia invades East Timor, occupies it until
            1999.
            
 1982       United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea
            finalised, favors delineation of sea boundaries at
            the midline between two countries. 
            
 March      Australia does not accept provisions under the
 2002       convention that would subject it to compulsary
            dispute resolution for sea boundary disputes. 
            
 May        East Timor becomes independent.
  2002      
 2003       East Timor signs contracts with Woodside and JV
            partners for Sunrise project development. 
            
 2003       Timor Sea Treaty comes into force. The treaty
            establishes the Joint Petroleum Development Area
            (JPDA), a region with overlapping claims from
            Australia and East Timor. Under the treaty, East
            Timor receives 90 percent of revenues from oil and
            gas resources developed in the area, while Australia
            gets the rest.  
            
 2007       International Unitisation Agreement on Sunrise (IUA)
            and Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the
            Timor Sea (CMATS) comes into force. 
                The IUA established that only 20 percent of the
            Greater Sunrise fields fall in the JPDA and allots
            80 percent of the Greater Sunrise fields to
            Australia. Under IUA, East Timor would have received
            only around 18 percent of revenues from Sunrise
            fields. 
                CMATS splits the revenue from the Sunrise fields
            50-50 and implements a gag rule that prevents
            Australia and East Timor from discussing their
            disputed maritime boundary. 
            
 Feb.       As of this month, CMATS allows for unilateral
 2013       suspension of the agreement if Sunrise fields not
            developed.
            
 April      East Timor files for arbitration, alleging that
 2013       Australia engaged in espionage during negotiations
            for CMATS, making the treaty invalid. Australia will
            not confirm or deny the allegations, but has said
            the accusation is not new.
            
 2024       East Timor largest producing field, Bayu Undan,
            expected to run dry. 
 Sources: Australia Legal Information Institute, La'o Hamutuk,
Australian government websites, East Timor government, United
Nations website, International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea
webiste, and Woodside Petroleum. 

 (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
