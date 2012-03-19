FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E. Timor president Ramos-Horta concedes election defeat
March 19, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 6 years ago

E. Timor president Ramos-Horta concedes election defeat

DILI, March 19 (Reuters) - East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta, who won the 1996 Nobel peace prize, conceded defeat on Monday in his bid to win re-election to a second term and congratulated two rivals set to proceed to a second round of voting.

Francisco Guterres from the main opposition party Fretilin and Jose Maria de Vasconcelos, the former army chief and guerrilla leader, were leading the vote with 84 percent counted, according to electoral commission data.

Ramos-Horta was running in third place. The electoral commission was yet to announce official results. (Reporting by Tito Belo; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by John Mair)

