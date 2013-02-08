FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's TIM expects investments of $5.4 bln in next three yrs
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's TIM expects investments of $5.4 bln in next three yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No. 2 wireless operator sees EBITDA growth at 5-9 pct

* New CEO takes reins as wireless market hits sharp slowdown

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, plans to spend 10.7 billion reais ($5.4 billion) over the next three years, compared with 3.4 billion reais in 2012.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said on Friday it expects “high-single-digit growth” of 5 to 9 percent in core profit, or EBITDA, compared with 10.9 percent 2012 growth.

The aggressive targets defy evidence that Brazil’s wireless market has cooled dramatically from a recent boom. Carriers added users last quarter at a fifth the rate of a year earlier, and TIM’s net revenue grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years.

The execution of the three-year business plan will also fall to the new chief executive, Rodrigo Abreu, who was tapped on Thursday to replace Andrea Mangoni.

Mangoni took over as TIM’s chief executive when former CEO Luca Luciani resigned in May amid an investigation into fraud at parent company Telecom Italia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.