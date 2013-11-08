FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of Brazil's TIM drop after parent says to sell Argentina unit
November 8, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Shares of Brazil's TIM drop after parent says to sell Argentina unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, dropped their most in over six weeks on Friday after parent company Telecom Italia said it plans to sell its Argentine affiliate.

Investors have driven the stock up over 30 percent this year on expectations that Telecom Italia’s Brazilian affiliate TIM would be sold in order to bring down debt levels and invest in Italy.

At 10:09 a.m. (1209 GMT), TIM Participacoes shares were down 4.16 percent to 10.60 reais.

