#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Brazil's TIM CEO set to quit after probe - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Luca Luciani, the CEO of Brazilian phone firm TIM Participacoes, a unit of Telecom Italia, is set to resign as he takes a step back after being engulfed in an Italian investigation involving the issue of irregular SIM cards, a source close to the matter said.

“Telecom Italia board met on May 2 to dicuss the situation of Luciani in the light of his involvement in the investigation. An agreed solution is being sought. It’ll probably turn out that he resigns,” the source told Reuters on Friday.

Luciani has contributed to the solid performance of TIM, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company. TIM posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as its growing share of the country’s booming mobile market delivered strong revenue growth.

Shares in TIM fell more than 7 percent on Thursday on the Brazilian market amid rumours Luciani could leave.

Telecom Italia had no comment.

The five-year-old probe looked into the alleged fraudulent activation of about 37,000 SIM cards. Some of these cards had been issued to deceased or fictitious users, investigators said when the probe was launched.

