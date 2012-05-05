FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Brazil phone group TIM quits amid SIM card probe
May 5, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Head of Brazil phone group TIM quits amid SIM card probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Luca Luciani, head of Brazil’s second biggest wireless phone group TIM Participacoes , who has been embroiled in an investigation into irregular SIM cards, has resigned, the group’s parent company Telecom Italia said on Saturday.

In a brief statement, Telecom Italia said Luciani had resigned from all management functions.

It said Telecom Italia chief financial officer Andrea Mangoni would be appointed as interim head of its Brazilian operations. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by John Stonestreet)

