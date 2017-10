SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, remains committed to its full-year 2012 targets despite a challenging third quarter, Chief Executive Andrea Mangoni said on a conference call to discuss financial results.

TIM Brasil, the local affiliate of Telecom Italia, posted flat third-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to a slowdown in sales and costs associated with growing regulatory pressure.