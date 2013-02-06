FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIM Brasil Q4 net profit rises 16.3 pct, narrowly misses outlook
February 6, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

TIM Brasil Q4 net profit rises 16.3 pct, narrowly misses outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net profit jumped 16.3 percent compared with a year earlier as sales of services and products rose and financial costs fell.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said in a securities filing that fourth-quarter net profit rose to 462.6 million reais from 397.8 million reais a year earlier, narrowly missing the average estimate of 476 million reais in a Reuters survey of seven analysts. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)

