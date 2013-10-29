FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil wireless carrier TIM's profit falls 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil wireless carrier TIM's profit falls 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday that third-quarter profit fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 315 million reais (US$144 million), according to a securities filing.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said net income missed an average forecast of 371 million reais in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 4 percent to 1.25 billion reais compared with an average forecast of 1.28 billion reais.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.