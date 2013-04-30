FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIM Brasil misses first-quarter profit forecasts
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

TIM Brasil misses first-quarter profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 306 million reais ($153 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia missed an average estimate of 370 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4 percent to 1.22 billion reais in the quarter, below an average forecast of 1.26 billion reais in the Reuters survey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.