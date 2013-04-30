TIM Brasil misses first-quarter profit forecasts

April 30 (Reuters) - TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 306 million reais ($153 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia missed an average estimate of 370 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4 percent to 1.22 billion reais in the quarter, below an average forecast of 1.26 billion reais in the Reuters survey.