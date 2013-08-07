Time Warner's second-quarter revenue, profit up

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc posted higher second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as hit movies “The Great Gatsby” and “Man of Steel” helped revenue in its film and TV entertainment unit rise 13 percent.

Net income for Time Warner, which also owns the CNN cable network, premium TV service HBO, and a movie studio, rose to $771 million, or 81 cents per share, from $412 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose more than 10 percent to $7.44 billion. Analysts expected $7.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.