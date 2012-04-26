FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tim W.E. sees IPO priced at $5-$6/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Portuguese mobile marketing and payment services provider TIM W.E. SGPS S.A. said it expects to price its initial public offering of 13.7 million shares between $5 to $6 per share.

The company, which had filed with U.S. regulators last year to raise up to $181.1 million, said it plans to sell 11.9 million shares, while shareholders will sell an additional 1.8 million shares.

It has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “TMWE.”

The company plans to use the proceeds to enter newer markets including Africa and Asia and to buy firms with technology in mobile marketing and payment services segments.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup are the lead underwriters of the offering, TIM W.E. said in a regulatory filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

