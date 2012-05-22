Consumers swoop on Malaysian tin after price plunge

* LME tin prices plunge 16 pct, attract bargain hunters

* Some smelters in China’s Yunnan shut this week

* Yunnan smelters closed on environmental grounds

* Premiums for Johor tin at $75-plus, Singapore $175-plus

By Melanie Burton and Polly Yam

LONDON/HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Consumers pounced on inventories of tin in Malaysia as prices of the metal plunged this month, making it more attractive to Chinese importers, and as they sought to avert any developing bottlenecks at warehouse gates, trade and industry sources said.

Orders for tin from London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses in Johor have surged more than five-fold or 4,660 tonnes so far in May, tying up 43 percent of stocks in sheds monitored by the LME, the market of last resort.

Prices for benchmark three-month tin futures plunged by 16 percent to hit $19,150 a tonne last week, levels last seen in January, as wider markets dropped on concerns a Greek exit from the euro zone could derail global growth. LME tin has since steadied around $19,400 on Tuesday.

Traders said attractive price differentials between Chinese domestic and international prices this month had prompted Chinese merchants and smelters to import tin, used extensively as solder and in the country’s electronics industries.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in tin from the Chinese since a month ago. This is the first time the arbitrage window has opened since around October to November last year,” a trader based in Singapore said.

Merchants imported tin with a purity of 99.8 percent from Indonesia and Malaysia and sold the metal to solder tin producers in China, undercutting domestic Chinese prices.

Smelters processed the imported tin into the local 99.9 percent purity standard and sold the metal in the domestic market, the traders said.

“We have been importing refined tin for processing because prices are favorable for imports,” a trader at a smelter in China’s southwestern Yunnan province said.

The costs of import were near 5,000 yuan ($790)per tonne lower than domestic prices of tin ingots with 99.9 percent purity on Tuesday, based on a premium of $250 and including China’s import tax and value-added tax.

Last time the differential between Chinese and international prices moved in favour of imports, Chinese premiums shot up to $800-$1,000 according to the first trader. “Premiums are now at $400-500 (a tonne),” he said.

Several London-based traders quoted premiums for small volumes of tin in Johor at $75 and higher above LME cash for good quality material in warehouses run by Henry Bath. Singapore warrants were quoted $175 upwards, depending on the brand.

Chinese imports may climb further as domestic tin prices rise.

The bulk of tin mines and ore processing plants in a large tin mining area in Yunnan, the top tin producing province in China, have been shut this week due to environmental issues, sources said, while the prices for tin ore have been rising this week, supporting prices for refined tin ingots.

“We raised our spot price by 500-1,000 yuan per tonne this week due to the crackdown. Tin prices should be rising as the supply of ores falls,” a sales manager at a tin smelter said.

Spot refined tin ingot traded at about 154,250 yuan a tonne in China on Tuesday.

WAREHOUSE GAMES

In Johor, one of the LME warehouse locations criticised for long queues to take out metal, consumers have acted fast to ensure supplies do not get stuck in a backlog and further squeeze a market already expected to be in deficit this year, several London-based traders said.

Consumers have raised concerns about the LME’s warehousing system, where deliveries of metal have been delayed by up to a year, stuck behind mountains of aluminium in Detroit, Vlissingen and increasingly Johor.

The LME said last month its board had accepted in principle a proposal for warehousing companies to deliver at least 60 tonnes a day of tin or nickel or a combination of the two metals per warehouse location.

“It’s consumer driven. There’s no games in warehouses like in aluminium or zinc. Consumers are moving the metal to other locations to make sure they can access it in future,” said one trader based in London.

Traders said delays are centred on sheds run by Glencore -owned Pacorini, where delivery times sag out to August, with little delays for metal stocked by Steinweg and JP Morgan -run Henry Bath, where premiums are firmer because of shorter delivery times.