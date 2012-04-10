Indonesia's March refined tin exports down 4.9 pct y/y- govt

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world’s top exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March to 8,607.71 tonnes from 9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

Indonesian refined tin exports for March were 3.4 percent higher compared to February’s figure of 8,324.73 tonnes.

Total 2011 exports of tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)