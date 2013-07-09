FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia June refined tin exports rise 20 pct on month -trade ministry
#Basic Materials
July 9, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia June refined tin exports rise 20 pct on month -trade ministry

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Refined tin shipments from
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the metal, rose 20
percent in June to 11,111.38 tonnes, from 9,242.05 tonnes in
May, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.
    Refined tin exports from Southeast Asia's top economy
climbed 15 percent from the same month a year ago.
    Indonesia's overhaul of tin trading rules that raises
minimum purity levels is expected to slash shipments from the
world's top refined tin exporter over the next few months,
potentially pushing up prices for the metal used in electronic
goods. 
    
    Indonesia refined tin output for 2012/2013:  
        
    month       exports    monthly change   year-on-year change 
 
                (tonnes)    (percentage)         (percentage)   
  
    ------------------------------------------------------------
 
    June      11,111.38       20                  15        
    May        9,242.05       17.7                17.4 
    April      7,853.09      -15.5                 4.9  
    March      9,295.70       11.3                 8
    February   8,354.49       -9                   0.4   
    January    9,154.71        5                  70
    ------------------------------------------------------------
 
    December   8,689.20        9                 -42   
    November   7,945.68      -28                 261   
    October   11,048.39       12                 103   
    September  9,874.47       75                  89   
    August     5,645.87      -32                 -34   
    July       8,298.47      -14                 -10   
    June       9,646.68       23                 -11   
    May        7,866.24        5                  12   
    April      7,489.26      -13                 -23   
    March      8,607.71        3                  -5   
    February   8,324.73       55                  35   
    January    5,380.43      -64                 -27            
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    

 (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
