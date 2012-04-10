UPDATE 1-Indonesia's March refined tin exports down 4.9 pct y/y- govt

(Adds details/table) JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March compared to a year ago, mostly due to heavy rainfall, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. Indonesian refined tin exports for March were 8,607.71 tonnes from 9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier, said the official, who asked not to be named. March exports were also 3.4 percent higher compared to February's figure of 8,324.73 tonnes. Singapore was the stand-out importer of Indonesian refined tin, taking 6,364.02 tonnes, the official added. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FEATURE on Indonesia's tin industry: Indonesia's tin industry: For an ICDX tin interview: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Total 2011 exports of tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes. In recent months, wet weather has seriously hampered tin output in Indonesia's main producing region of Bangka Belitung, although the weather is not as bad as last year. Benchmark tin traded at about $22,750 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, versus Thursday's close at $23,175 a tonne. Prices for the base metal have slumped from record highs above $33,000 a tonne hit in April last year, due in part to the uncertain demand outlook and the Euro zone debt crisis. Indonesia refined tin output for 2011/2012 month exports monthly change year-on-year change (tonnes) (percentage) (percentage) ------------------------------------------------------------ March 8,607.71 3.4 -4.9 February 8,324.73 55 35 January 5,380.43 -64 -27 ------------------------------------------------------------ December 15,102.76 586 96 November 2,202.04 -60 -75 October 5,441.58 4 -38 September 5,233.06 -38.9 -24 August 8,559.61 -7.6 7.3 July 9,265.72 -14.8 4.5 June 10,875.25 55.1 35.4 May 7,013.28 -27.8 -4 April 9,708.45 7.3 22 March 9,051.46 46.4 37.6 February 6,181.42 -15.7 -11.6 January 7,334.65 -5 8.3 (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by James Jukwey)