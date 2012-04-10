FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's March refined tin exports down 4.9 pct y/y- govt
April 10, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's March refined tin exports down 4.9 pct y/y- govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details/table)	
    JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Refined tin shipments from
Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March
compared to a year ago, mostly due to heavy rainfall, a trade
ministry official said on Tuesday.	
    Indonesian refined tin exports for March were 8,607.71
tonnes from 9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier, said the official,
who asked not to be named.	
    March exports were also 3.4 percent higher compared to
February's figure of 8,324.73 tonnes.	
    Singapore was the stand-out importer of Indonesian refined
tin, taking 6,364.02 tonnes, the official added.	
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^	
    FEATURE on Indonesia's tin industry:         
 	
    Indonesia's tin industry:                    	
    For an ICDX tin interview:                   	
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^	
    Total 2011 exports of tin, mainly used in soldering for
electronics, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes.	
    In recent months, wet weather has seriously hampered tin
output in Indonesia's main producing region of Bangka Belitung,
although the weather is not as bad as last year. 	
    Benchmark tin traded at about $22,750 a tonne on the
London Metal Exchange on Tuesday, versus Thursday's close at
$23,175 a tonne.	
    Prices for the base metal have slumped from record highs
above $33,000 a tonne hit in April last year, due in part to the
uncertain demand outlook and the Euro zone debt crisis. 	
    	
    Indonesia refined tin output for 2011/2012	
      	
    month       exports    monthly change    year-on-year change
 	
                (tonnes)    (percentage)         (percentage)   
 	
    ------------------------------------------------------------	
    March      8,607.71        3.4                -4.9 	
    February   8,324.73         55                  35	
    January    5,380.43        -64                 -27	
    ------------------------------------------------------------	
    December  15,102.76        586                  96  	
    November   2,202.04        -60                 -75     	
    October    5,441.58          4                 -38      	
    September  5,233.06      -38.9                 -24      	
    August     8,559.61       -7.6                 7.3      	
    July       9,265.72      -14.8                 4.5      	
    June      10,875.25       55.1                35.4       	
    May        7,013.28      -27.8                  -4      	
    April      9,708.45        7.3                  22      	
    March      9,051.46       46.4                37.6      	
    February   6,181.42      -15.7               -11.6       	
    January    7,334.65         -5                 8.3	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by James Jukwey)

