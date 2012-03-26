FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 400 T tin ingots for June
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 26, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea buys 400 T tin ingots for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total
of 400 tonnes of tin ingots with
a purity of more than 99.85 percent for shipment on June 15 via
tenders closed on March 22, state-run Public Procurement Service
(PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:    	
     TONNES  SUPPLIER                 PREMIUM(CIF/T) 	
     200     LG International Corp    $678 	
                           	
     200     LG International Corp    $678	
    Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal
Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.
Arrivals are to the ports of Busan and Incheon.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.