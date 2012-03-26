S.Korea buys 400 T tin ingots for June

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of 400 tonnes of tin ingots with a purity of more than 99.85 percent for shipment on June 15 via tenders closed on March 22, state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 200 LG International Corp $678 200 LG International Corp $678 Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. Arrivals are to the ports of Busan and Incheon. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)