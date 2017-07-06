By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 6 A large price premium for the
cash tin contract over the three-month forward on the London
Metal Exchange should theoretically attract large amounts of
metal to LME approved warehouses.
But that isn't happening this time.
Asia-based traders are holding back from delivering to LME
warehouses because they expect the premium to rise further, tin
industry sources said.
That has intensified the problem of tumbling stocks of tin
in LME warehouses, which at below 1,700 tonnes are at their
lowest since 1989 and less than one percent of annual global
demand which is estimated at around 350,000 tonnes this year.
Also exacerbating nearby shortages is one company holding
between 50 and 79 percent of cash contracts and warrant
holdings. <0#LME-WHL>
The premium or backwardation for cash tin over the
three-month MSN0-3 flared out this week to $315 a tonne, its
highest since Sept 2015.
"The backwardation isn't incentivising replenishment by
off-warrant stock holders," a tin producer said. "They are
waiting to see higher levels."
Supplies are expected to rise because China, the world's
largest producer and consumer of the soldering metal, at the
start of this year abolished a 10 percent tax on refined tin
exports.
"Filling the void is going to take time, it won't happen
immediately," a London-based tin trader said.
Expectations for rising global supplies were reinforced
after Yunnan Tin Co Ltd, the world's biggest tin
producing company, said last month it had received government
approval for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined
metal for export using imported concentrate.
Yunnan Tin is the world's biggest producer of refined tin,
with some 76,000 tonnes of output last year.
But analysts still expect supplies to fall short of
consumption, which is expected to be boosted by semiconductor
firms, which account for nearly half of global tin demand.
Industry body World Semiconductor Trade Statistics expects
the semiconductor market to grow by more than 10 percent to $388
billion by 2018.
