Tingyi says 2011 profit down 12 pct, lags forecast
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 6 years

Tingyi says 2011 profit down 12 pct, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Wednesday posted a 12 percent fall in 2011 net profit, its first yearly decline since 2005, as rising costs and sluggish beverage growth hit.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said profit for the year totalled $419.55 million, compared with $476.8 million a year earlier, and lagging forecast of $454.7 million from 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Turnover for 2011 was $7.87 billion against $6.68 billion a year earlier, the company said, with its gross margin at 26.54 percent, compared with 28.43 percent a year earlier.

Shares of Tingyi were up 0.85 percent ahead of the results, compared with a 0.40 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

