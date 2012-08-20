China instant noodle maker Tingyi says H1 net up 24 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s largest instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday that first-half net profit rose 24 percent as growth in its instant noodle business offset sluggish demand in the beverage segment.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, said profit for the six months ended June totalled $284.42 million, up from $229.03 million a year earlier.

The result was slightly below an average forecast of $300 million from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Tingyi, which posted a 61.2 percent rise in profit to $198.3 million for the quarter ended March, saw profit for the April-June quarter total $86.1 million, down 18.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares of Tingyi have fallen more than 15 percent this year, lagging an 8.3 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Ken Wills and Chris Lewis)