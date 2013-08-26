FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Tingyi says H1 profit down 31 pct, lags forecast
August 26, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

China's Tingyi says H1 profit down 31 pct, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China’s largest instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said on Monday its first-half net profit fell 31.4 percent due to increasing spending on advertising and slowing demand for noodles and beverages in China.

Hong Kong-listed Tingyi, owner of the Master Kong brand and a partner with PepsiCo Inc in China, said profit for the six months ended June totalled $196.7 million, down from a restated $286.7 million a year earlier.

The result lagged an average forecast of $213 million for the first half from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Tingyi, which posted a 47 percent fall in profit to $104.9 million for the quarter ended March, saw profit for the April-June quarter total $91.8 million, up from $87.2 million a year earlier, and down from an average forecast of $108 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Tingyi, which commands just over half of China’s $8.8 billion instant noodle market, competes with Uni-President China Holdings Ltd and Want Want China Holdings Ltd , said total turnover was $5.42 billion for the six-month period, up from $4.53 billion a year ago.

Shares of Tingyi have fallen more than 11 percent this year, lagging a 2.6 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
