UPDATE 2-China's Tingyi Q4 net profit down on sluggish beverage sector

* Q4 profit down 24 pct yr/yr, falls short of forecasts

* Annual profit declines for first time since 2005

* Sees challenging year ahead

* Aims to improve output efficiency, beef up sales network

* Shares recover after hitting 3-week low

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Quarterly profit at Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi tumbled 24 percent, falling short of expectations amid rising costs and sluggish growth in the beverage sector, briefly sending its shares to a three-week low on Wednesday.

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, lost 4.3 percent to HK$22.40, their lowest since Feb. 28, after the earnings news, then recovered and ended up 0.64 percent, compared with a 0.15 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

“The result was disappointing and that put pressure on the share price,” said Conita Hung, head of equity research of Delta Asia Financial Group.

Brokers said Tingyi was targeted after its price fell by investors shopping for shares that are expected to benefit from growing consumption in China.

Tingyi posted a deeper decline than expected in October-December net profit at $59.9 million, against $78.7 million in the same period a year earlier and well below analysts’ average forecast of $95.1 million.

“The 4Q (fourth quarter) shortfall largely came from the surprising big loss from the beverage business,” Tony Tseng, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a research note after the earnings.

He said Tingyi booked an equity loss of $24 million from its beverage business in the quarter, due to a combination of a decline in revenues, margin and inflated operating costs.

Tseng said the earnings were also affected by a higher tax rate and the fact that distributors were holding longer inventory.

FIRST YEARLY DECLINE SINCE 2005

For the whole of 2011, Tingyi recorded a 12 percent fall in net profit, its first annual decline since 2005. It said 2012 will be a challenging year as China’s economy is likely to experience “twists and turns”, and it aims to improve production efficiency and better control production and distribution costs.

Tingyi said its market share in terms of sales value for instant noodles, ready-to-drink tea and bottled water ranked first in the China market for 2011. It quoted a report by market consultant AC Nielsen that said it had 55.7 percent of the market for instant noodles, 45.8 percent for tea drinks and 17.8 percent for bottled water.

Analysts said the company was well-placed to benefit from supportive government policies, rising consumer spending and easing cost pressures.

Tingyi, which plans to buy stakes in 24 Chinese bottlers from PepsiCo Inc, posted a net profit of $419.6 million for the full year, compared with $476.8 million in 2010. The result lagged a consensus forecast of $454.7 million from 29 analysts polled Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Economic growth has begun to slow down following the active introduction of macroeconomic regulations and controls imposed by the PRC government,” Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

He said the company will strengthen its sales network and aim to increase market share.

Tingyi’s results compare with a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in 2011 profit from rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd .

Analysts say the PepsiCo deal may have a short-term negative impact on beverage profitability but will help expand the Chinese company’s market coverage with a broader product range.

Tingyi’s parent company said in February that it expected to receive Chinese regulatory approval for the tie-up as early as March.

Turnover for the year rose 17.7 percent to $7.9 billion from $6.7 billion in 2010, with revenue from instant noodles jumping 22.5 percent to $3.6 billion, accounting for 46 percent of total revenue. Beverage revenues increased 13.2 percent to $4 billion, representing 50.8 percent of the total.

That compared with the previous year’s 27 percent revenue growth in instant noodles and 38.9 percent growth in beverages.

Gross profit margin for 2011 fell to 26.5 percent from 28.4 percent a year ago as prices rose for flour, palm oil and sugar.

Analysts said Tingyi’s gross margin started to recover in the second half of 2011, suggesting that key raw material prices were dropping while average sales prices were rising.